Rattlers move to 10-11 with wins over Blevins; Rattlers top Kirby Trojans

The Murfreesboro Rattlers improved their record to 10-11 overall and 5-1 in conference with a pair of makeup games on Saturday over Blevins.

In the 8-3 victory, J.C. Motley and Todd Snyder each hit home runs to help the Rattlers defeat the 2-10 Hornets.

Motley would score a pair of runs in the game, while Snyder drove in two.

Jack Stuard scored three times on his three hits, while Brody Hignight drove in a pair of baserunners for the Rattlers.

The Rattlers were demons on the base paths, stealing twelve bases, including three each by Payten Diffee and Stuard. Motley and Ryan Roberts each added a pair.

Murfreesboro also kept the bases occupied by drawing eight walks, led by Dalton Cherry’s four.

Up 6-0 after three innings, the game was never in question. Cherry went 6 2/3 innings for the Rattlers to just miss pitching a complete game. He allowed five hits and walked only one while striking out six.

Zane Kirkham had a double and a single while driving in two for the Hornets. Austin Lane scored a run and had two stolen bases.

In the other game of the day, the Rattlers won 10-4, pulling away later after Blevins had built a 3-2 lead after three innings which included a home run by Cesar Torres.

Motley had a double — the Rattlers only extra base hit — while scoring twice, stealing four bases and driving in two runs. Roberts scored twice and had two steals, Stuard scored once with two RBIs along with a steal, Hignight had 2 RBIs on a pair of singles and Tyler Cox tallied both a run and an RBI for the Rattlers.

Zayne Flaherty would add an RBI and two stolen bases for Murfreesboro, who would leave 12 runners on base as a team.

Laramie Beshears would get on base twice after being hit by a pair of pitches.

Rattler starter Roberts would control the game for six innings, recording 12 strikeouts. Motley would strike out two more in his one inning of work.

Blevins pitchers – Austin Lane, Cameron Lane and Cesar Torres – would combine to strike out nine Rattler batters. Garrett Richardson scored a run and collected two hits for Blevins.

With the pair of victories, the Rattlers moved their record to 10-11, including a 5-1 record that ties them with Magnet Cove for the lead, and a two win advantage over Poyen and Foreman.

The Rattlers were scheduled to play at Springhill on Monday, while visiting Horatio and Trinity Christian on this Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Murfreesboro Rattlers were able to overtake fellow Pike County foe Kirby 8-4 at home in baseball action held Thursday.

The Trojans would jump out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the lead was short lived as the Rattlers added three in the bottom half of the opening frame Murfreesboro would add three more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-2 lead.

Kirby added two runs in the top of the fifth, but the comeback door was closed in the sixth when Murfreesboro added the final two runs of the game. The Rattlers were able to utilize the long ball in their victory, with both Dalton Cherry and Todd Snyder hitting home runs. Snyder would add a double and drive in four runs for the Rattlers.

Leadoff batter J.C. Motley paced Murfreesboro by going 3/4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Cherry and Ryan Roberts each scored twice.

Murfreesboro utilized three pitchers on the afternoon — Snyder, Motley and Jack Stuard, who collectively would strike out four Trojans and walked three. Stuard, in earning the save, allowed only a single hit in two innings of work.