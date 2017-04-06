Rattlers drop MS Hornets in double-header Tuesday

The Murfreesboro Rattlers won both sides of a doubleheader over the visiting Mineral Springs Hornets in action held last week.

In the opening game the Rattlers cruised to a 10-0 victory in six innings.

Jack Stuard pitched a complete game for Murfreesboro, allowing four hits and two walks while racking up 10 strikeouts, while also collecting two hits and three RBIs as a batter.

Mineral Springs pitchers Christian Hart and Payton Haddan combined for eight strikeouts in the contest.

Murfreesboro scored their 10 runs on only four hits, often moving runners ahead on the basepaths with seven stolen bases, including two each by Stuard and J.C. Motley.

Raheem Brown also had a pair of stolen bases for Mineral Springs.

Mineral Springs catcher Clayton Spigner and Murfreesboro’s Motley each had a double, accounting for the two extra base hits in the contest. Spigner would collect two of the Hornets four hits in the game.

Dalton Cherry and Ryan Roberts each drew two walks for Murfreesboro.

In the second game, a 15-1 Murfreesboro win in a three inning affair, Cherry controlled the action from the mound, limiting the Hornets to three hits and a walk while recording seven strikeouts.

The Rattlers would score 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning, chasing Mineral Springs starter David Greenlee, who surrendered 10 earned runs on two hits and five walks.

Roberts would double twice for the Rattlers as part of his two hit, three run and three RBI day. Motley added a triple for Murfreesboro and scored three times, while Brody Hignight drove in three, scored twice and stole a base.

Mineral Springs’ Dillion Blunt would relieve Greenlee, recording three strikeouts in less than two innings of work.

Brown had two of the three Hornet hits on the day, including a third inning RBI single that scored Tahji Beal.

Brown and Beal each recorded a stolen base in the contest.

The pair of wins moves the Rattlers to a 6-7 record on the season, while the Hornets now stand at 0-7.

Mineral Springs will next travel to play Trinity Christian on Friday, while Murfreesboro traveled to Parkers Chapel and Nashville early this week for a pair of games before hosting Foreman for a doubleheader in Murfreesboro on Friday.