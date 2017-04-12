Promotions made at Diamond Bank

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Diamond Bank has announced promotions for two of its employees.

Bob Jamison has been named senior vice president in the bank’s organization. “It’s a new role,” he said. “I’m still loaning money, and I’ll still manage and expand my portfolio.”

Jamison said he will continue to spend most of his time in the Nashville office.

Jamison started at Diamond Bank in March 2009. He served as market president before being named to the new position.

Heath Wallis is the new market president of the Nashville and Mineral Springs market, the post formerly held by Jamison. He will

manage the bank’s three locations in Nashville and Mineral Springs.

Wallis has been with Diamond Bank since June 2008.

“This is an important move for Heath and the bank as a whole,” Jamison said.

Jamison will work with the chief of lending and work with branch development. “As we continue to grow, it’s more important to have somebody to work with the younger people,” he said.

Diamond will open a branch at Ashdown May 1. New offices in Russellville and Texarkana will open around the first of June.