Outlaws rout MI Lions 21-1, improve to 18-2 with 2 wins over SH Bears; Lady Lions trip up Lady Outlaws

MOUNT IDA – The Dierks Outlaws tallied 21 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks on their way to a 21-1 victory over the Mount Ida Lions.

Dierks jumped out to a six run lead in the first inning. Cade Jackson scored the lone Mount Ida run in the bottom half of the opening inning.

The Outlaws rattled off 15 runs through the next four innings to earn the win.

Zane Cox scored three runs on three hits, including a home run, and drove in two RBIs for Dierks.

Jacob Sharp scored four runs on two hits and two walks and drove in one. Lane Woodruff scored three runs and drove in one RBI on four hits and a walk. Blayn Turner scored three runs and two RBIs on two hits and three walks. Jarett Fox had three hits, three runs scored and five RBIs. Bradley Lowery had an RBI. Colton Strode scored a run and two RBIs on a hit and a walk. Grant Strasner drove in two. Cale Adams had two hits, a run scored and four RBIs. Jase Jackson had a hit and a run scored. Austin Alexander and Jesse Martin each scored a run.

Cade Jackson recorded the only hit and run in the game for Mount Ida.

The Dierks Outlaws also took care of business in a double-header on Friday, April 14 at home against the Spring Hill Bears. The boys in blue racked up wins by scores of 11-2 and 6-2.

In the first game, the Outlaws kept the Bears scoreless until the fifth inning after jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Dierks tacked on two more runs in the third and four in the sixth to tally the 11-2 final.

The Outlaw bats collected 10 hits, led by Blayn Turner with three knocks and two RBIs and Jarett Fox with two hits and four RBIs. Other Outlaw hitters included Jacob Sharp, Lane Woodruff, Caleb Adams and Cale Adams,

Spring Hill was limited to six hits in the contest, giving up by starter Zane Cox, who also registered six strikeouts and three walks. Woodruff closed the game and kept the Bear bats quiet.

In the second game, it was Spring Hill that got an early, but short-lived lead, to open the game, 2-1. The runs were the only ones that crossed for the visiting Bears while the Outlaws plated runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

The Outlaw bats cooled down to only six hits with Turner again leading the way with two hits and two RBIs. Woodruff collected two RBIs with sacrifices and Colton Strode was credited with one RBI. Rounding out the hits were Cox, Sharp and Fox.

Turner got the start on the mound for Dierks and allowed three hits and two runs and walked one. Grant Strasner came on in relief and allowed one hit, fanned seven and walked one. Woodruff closed the game with two strikeouts.

The wins moved the Outlaws to 18-2 on the season.

• • • • • • • • • •

MOUNT IDA – The Lady Lions took advantage of a handful of Dierks errors in the second inning on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Lady Outlaws.

Mount Ida rattled off five runs in the second inning and added another in the third to take a six run lead. Dierks responded with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. The Lady Outlaws were working toward a rally in the top of the seventh, but a double play ended their hopes of a comeback.

Mount Ida kicked off the bottom half of the second by loading the bases. Back to back to back errors allow Braelynne Bates, Isabella Thew and Mallory Carr to score. Kirsten Gibbs and Mattie Fiorello scored on a fourth error to give the Lady Lions a 5-0 lead.

Bates led off the bottom of the third with a line drive to the shortstop for a single. She scored later on a single by Kendra Burke.

Dierks recorded their first runs in the top of the fourth. Madison Burgess and Delaney Eckert led off with back to back walks.

Burgess scored on a line drive off the bat of Blair Garner to left field. Eckert would later score on a sacrifice ground ball off the bat of Kynsie Hill. Alexis Simmons scored in the fifth to cut the lead to three.

Braelynne Bates led the Lady Lions with two runs on two hits. Mattie Fiorello and Kirsten Gibbs each scored a run, had a hit and RBI.

Isabella Thew had a hit and a run scored and Kendra Burke had two hits and two RBIs. Mallory Carr scored a run and Addison Black had two hits.

Alexis Simmons had two hits and one run scored and Madison Burgess had a hit and a run scored. Blair Garner had a hit and two RBIs, Delaney Eckert scored a run and Halle Mounts had a hit.