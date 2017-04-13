Outlaws improve to 15-2; Lady Outlaws edge Lady Rattlers

The Dierks Outlaws improved to 15-2 last week with wins over Blevins, Farmington and Mena.

The Outlaws whipped the Mena Bearcats, 21-7, on April 6 before serving up losses to Blevins, 11-1, on April 7 and Farmington, 14-4, on April 8.

The Outlaw bats collected 19 hits in the big win over Mena, led by Caleb Adams with three hits and five RBIs, Lane Woodruff with three hits and four RBIs and Grant Strasner and Jacob Sharp with three hits and two RBIs each.

Adding to the hit and run total were Zane Cox, Blayn Turner, Jarrett Fox, Colton Strode and Cale Adams.

Fox started on the mound for Dierks, giving up six hits and seven runs while walking three and striking out four in the three-inning blowout.

Dierks also had an easy time with the Blevins Hornets as the offense collected 16 hits. Woodruff, Caleb Adams and Turner all had three-RBI days.

Rounding out the hits were Cox with three and Strode and Cale Adams with two each.

Woodruff, Strasner and Sharp worked the mound for Dierks, giving up a total of six hits and one run while recording eight strikeouts and four walks.

Prior to taking in the Razorback game against Louisiana State University on Sunday, the Outlaws handed Farmington a 14-4 loss.

Dierks collected 14 hits with Turner leading the way with three hits and four RBIs. Strode also collected three RBIs on two hits.

Other Outlaw hitters included Cox, Sharp, Woodruff, Fox, Caleb Adams and Cale Adams.

Cox and Woodruff combined for the win, allowing eight hits, four runs and striking out five and walking three.

• • • • • • • • • •

DIERKS — In a highly competitive affair, the Dierks Lady Outlaws were able to land the final punch against the Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers en route to winning a 4-3 contest on the softball diamond last Tuesday.

Dierks won the game in walkoff fashion in the bottom of the seventh inning, when just a frame before the Rattlers had pushed across a run to tie the game and keep their hopes alive.

Alexis Simmons and Hannah Cox each battled from the mound for their respective teams. Cox was forced to work much harder, throwing more than twice the pitches of her efficient counterpart (120-59) in facing only five additional batters. Cox did strike out six batters to Simmon’s two, helping the defense strand eight Lady Outlaws on the basepaths.

Murfreesboro took an early lead in the top of the second inning when a triple by Katlyne Smith scored Loran Wilcher and Aspen Harris. Ande Terrell, who had led off the inning with a single, was earlier in the inning thrown out at the plate while trying to score.

In the bottom of the third the Lady Outlaws halved the lead. Following a walk and a stolen base by leadoff batter Halle Mounts, she would score when an error by the Lady Rattler defense allowed Melanie Kesterson to reach base safely.

Dierks would take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Jaycee Runnels drew a walk to open the inning. Two outs later, back to back doubles by Kynsie Hill and Mounts plated the pair of runs.

After both teams went scoreless in the fifth and sixth inning, Murfreesboro would score a run to keep the game alive in the final inning. An opening pinch hit double by Emily Mauldin was negated by Dierks when she was thrown out advancing to third. Wilcher would follow by getting on and stealing a base, scoring on a single by Aspen Harris to tie the game 3-3.

With two out in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Outlaws’ Kesterston would single and would go to third on Madison Burgess’ double. Delaney Eckert would finish the game by driving a 3-1 pitch for a single that drove in Kesterson for the final run.