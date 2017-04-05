Obituary: Winifred Egleston; Mount Ida

Survivors include: husband for 69 years, John Horace Egleston of Mt. Ida, AR, daughter: Johnette (Doyle) Rowland, Sims, AR, sons: Randy (Jay) Egleston, Mt. Ida, AR, and Gary (Gina) Egleston, Jessieville, AR. Sister: Brooks Carpenter (Ray), North Ridgeville, OH. Grandchildren: Shane Stovall, Stacy Landers, Chase Egleston, Shannon Rowland, Jennifer Walden, Jessica Barton, and Courtney Weiler. Great Grandchildren: Shawna

Winifred Egleston, age 87, of Mt. Ida, passed away March 28, 2017. She was born August 16, 1929 to James and Renna Wright. Winifred is preceded in death by her father, James Edmund Wright and mother, Renna Cleola Newcomb. Two Brothers: Coy Wright of Amity and Andrew Wright of Ok. Four Sisters: Estelle Dillard of Ok., Arlene Todd Nunes of Ca., Evanelle Story of OR., Ruth Stanley of OR.

Stovall, Drake Stovall, Bailee Landers, Molly Rackley, Kara Rowland, Whitley Egleston, Lauren Rowland, Axton Egleston, TJ Walden, Ty Walden and Mattie Walden, Heather Barton, Leah Barton and Tomi Barnett. Great- Great Grandchild: Cloe White.

Winifred loved to Crochet. She was one of the first successful Business Women in this area. Winifred started her Floral Business, Mt. Ida Floral, on July 17, 1963 and retired in 1994. After 54 years, Mt. Ida Floral is still family owned and family operated.

Visitation will be Thursday March 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Thornton Funeral Home Chapel, Mt. Ida.

Service will be held Friday March 31st, 2017 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Mt. Ida, Gary Egleston and Mike Adams will be officiating. Final resting place will be at the Owley Cemetery. Pallbearers are: Chase Egleston, Shane Stovall, Shannon Rowland, Ty Walden, TJ Walden, Jason Walden and Lonnie Landers. Honorary Pallbearers are the staff of the Montgomery County Nursing Home.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR. Guest register at www.thorntonfh.com