Obituary: Willie Joe Ewing; Delight

Willie Joe Ewing, 72, of Delight, Ark., passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at his home. He was born on Oct. 25, 1944 in Kennedale, Texas, the son of the late Willie Mark and Edna Mae Ewing.

Mr. Ewing loved to hunt, fish, trap, and truly loved being a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Ewing.

Survivors include: five sons, Joe Ringer of Amity, Ark.; Gary Ewing of Nashville, Ark.; John Ewing of El Dorado, Ark.; Brad Ewing of Nashville, Ark.; and Tony Ewing of Delight, Ark.; two daughters, Vicky Lynn Heflin of Texarkana, Texas; and Denise Woodruff and husband, Loyd, of Nashville, Ark.; one brother, Pat Ewing of Genoa, Ark.; one sister, Jo Ellen Dunagan of Joplin, Mo.; as well as 16 grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017, at County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.