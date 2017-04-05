Obituary: Peggy Jean Caldwell; Norman

Peggy Jean Caldwell, age 63, of Norman, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

She was born on January 18, 1954 in Mariana, Arkansas, the daughter of John Walker and Carrie Williams Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Jerry Walker and Larry Walker.

She is survived by her daughter, Carry Shirley; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Roy McKamie and Jamie and Amber Lambert, all of Norman; nine grandchildren; and her brother, Johnny Walker of Aubrey, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

