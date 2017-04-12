Obituary: Patsy Frazier; Bonnerdale

Patsy Frazier, age 85, of Bonnerdale, died Monday, April 3, 2017.

She is survived by her son, Kim Brewer of Mount Ida; her daughter, Anne Elizabeth Red Leaf of Bonnerdale; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, M. H. “Dude” Frazier; three sons, Joseph Seth Brewer, Jr., Steven Douglas Red Leaf and William Bradley Red Leaf; and her parents, Allen Alexander Dillard and Opal Irene Sherrill Dillard.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Davis- Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

