Obituary: Michael C. “Stumpjumper” Barkman; Lodi

Michael C. “Stumpjumper” Barkman, age 54, of Lodi, passed from this world on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

He was born on August 12, 1962 in Arkadelphia, the son of Lem Barkman and Edith Cooper Barkman. He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Barkman; his parents; and his brother, Lem Barkman, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Barkman; his children and their spouses, Michael and Necole Henthorn, Jacob Barkman and Tim and Wanda Pierce; his grandchildren, Chyenne, Dawson, Rachael, Jake, Ashlee, Logan, Lilly and Timothy; his siblings and their spouses, Nancy and Bobby Hill, Mildred and Gene Howell, Audrey and Ray Buck, Sheila Provence, Jerry Barkman and Lee Barkman. He will be missed by a host of family and friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. John McAnally officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow the services.

Honorary pallbearers will be Trent Dowdy, Jimmy Lyons, Gomer Reid, B. J. Hill, Mark Barkman, Dusty Buck, Paul Tigue, Marvin Hampton and Danny Seals.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.