Obituary: Mary Jo Camberen; Texarkana

Mary Jo Camberen, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 30, 2017 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Camberen was born March 21, 1945 in Norman, Arkansas. She was the former owner of A-1 Professional Sitting Service and a Christian.

She is survived by her husband of forty one years, Donald Camberen of Texarkana, Texas; three sons: Ricky, Randy and Jay; two sisters, four brothers; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren and a number of other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P. M. Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Brennan officiating. Burial will be in Red Lick Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M.