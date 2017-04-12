Obituary: Lynn Francis; Glenwood

Lynn Francis, age 73, of Glenwood, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017.

He was born on December 9, 1943 at Amity, the son of Arlie Francis and Lela Buck Francis. On November 29, 1962, he was married to Sonia McCormick. He was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Francis and Derwin Francis; his parents; one brother, Autry Francis; and four sisters, Audrey Barton, Artie Parrish, Edress Cogburn and Fredia Joyce Francis.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia Francis; his son, Arlie “Benjie” Francis; his daughter, LaDana Pate, all of Glenwood; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; his brother, Darrell Francis of Amity; three sisters, Ida Faye Knottingham and Helen Neighbors, both of Amity, and Cleta Baratta of Hot Springs Village: and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with Bro. Bobby Lock and Bro. Scott Vaughn officiating.