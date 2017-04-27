Obituary: Keller Deal; Story

Keller Deal age 76 of Story, AR, passed away April 17, 2017 in Hot Springs, AR. He was born December 12, 1940 to Garland W. Deal and Elizabeth Keller Deal. Keller is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Deal of 35 plus years. He is survived by his sons, Jason (Courtney) Deal of Alpena, AR and Adam (Francesca) Deal of Hot Springs, AR, Grandchildren, Jason and Alyce Deal of Little Rock, AR, Kloey and Charlotte Deal of Alpena, AR, Caleb, Emmaleigh, and Brae Deal of Mt. Ida, AR, Ben Deal of Rogers AR, Sister, LeeAnn Reed of McGhee, AR. Pallbearers: Adam Deal, Jason Deal, Rudy Bates, Tom Kennedy, Nick Reed and Chris Darby.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 4 to 6 P.M. at Thornton Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Ida, AR. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2 PM. at Mt. Ida Cemetery in Mt. Ida, AR.

Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.

Guest register at www. thorntonfh.com