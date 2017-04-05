Obituary: Jerry Reese Yeargan; Fayetteville

Jerry Reese Yeargan died March 31, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Yeargan and Tacy Pearl Yeargan, and his sister, Edwina McClurkan. He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Jane Evans Yeargan, his daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Anne and Michael Cale, his son and daughter-in-law, Brooks and Traci Yeargan, two grandchildren, Sydney and Kinsley Yeargan, all of Fayetteville, Arkansas, one brother, Judge Charles Yeargan and wife Donna Kay of Glenwood, Arkansas, and one sister, Wanda Dwyer of Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Born in Kirby, Arkansas on January 31, 1940, Jerry was the valedictorian of his high school class. He attended Henderson State Teacher’s College for two years where he played basketball and helped his team win the AIC Championship with an 18-2 record his freshman year. Jerry transferred to the University of Arkansas his junior year to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering. He received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, and was a member of Eta Kappa Nu, Tau Beta Pi, and Phi Mu Epsilon. After working for Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas, he returned to school and received his Ph.D in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, Texas in 1967.

Jerry returned to Fayetteville, Arkansas as a faculty member of the University of Arkansas College of Engineering where he taught for forty years until his retirement on June 30, 2007. He held the Texas Instruments Chair in Linear Microelectronics and served as Head of the Electrical Engineering Department from 1977-1982. He served as Head of the Department of Computer Science and Computer Engineering from January 2005 until his retirement and as Distinguished Professor and Roger S. Kline Chair in Computer Science and Computer Engineering. He was a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), the American Society for Engineering and Education (ASEE), the International Engineering Consortium (IEC), and was a charter member of the Pan American Academy of Engineering.