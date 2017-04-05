Obituary: James Scott; Caddo Gap

James Scott, age 68, of Caddo Gap, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

He was born on December 12, 1948, in Hot Springs. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Scott. On July 3, 1970, he was married to Kathy Horn.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Scott of Caddo Gap; two daughters, Melissa Powell and Misty Scott, both of Caddo Gap; his two granddaughters, Jordan Powell and Peyton Powell; his son by heart, Joey Powell of Caddo Gap; and a host of wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood.

Honorary pallbearers will be Papa T.C. Horn, Randy Barrett, Jeff Wilson, Dan McCarter, Charles Meade and his faithful dog, Sara, Barry Davis, Joe Floyd Wright, the McDonald’s coffee crew, the Class of 1967 and Rod Powell. Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.