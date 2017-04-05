Obituary: Harold Dean Hinds; Murfreesboro

Harold Dean Hinds, 76, of Murfreesboro, died April 1, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theadore Hinds and Rosie Bell Tallant-Hinds, and a brother, George Paul Hinds.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Mason.

Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Wilmadine Harris-Hinds; and three children, Tina Hinds-Snyder of Hot Springs, Lisa Hinds-Stanley of Arkadelphia, and Harold Dean Hinds, Jr., of Murfreesboro; a brother, John E. Hinds of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.