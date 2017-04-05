Obituary: Fletcher Cook; Nashville

Fletcher Cook, 96, of Nashville, Ark., went to be with his heavenly father, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Mr. Cook was born Jan. 6, 1921 in Nashville, Ark., to William B. and Mary Jane Fisher Cook.

Mr. Cook was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. He was a WWII veteran in the 88th Infantry Blue Devils. He dearly loved watching wrestling, old westerns, and listening to old country songs. He loved being on his tractor, gardening, spending time with his grandkids, and visiting with neighbors.

Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life of 75 years, Mary Cook on Oct. 10, 2016; his daughter, Joyce Newell, and son, Donald Wayne Cook; sisters, Lela Reel, Annie Reel, Lena May Cook, Alma Faye Lauderdale and three brothers, Glen, Charlie, and Preston Cook.

He is survived by a granddaughter, Sherri Newell Higginbotham and Mordy of Magnolia, Ark., one grandson, Kevin Newell and Jennifer of Bodcaw, Ark.; three great-grandchildren, Kailey Newell and fiance David Beasley, Amber Jones, and Josh Ainsworth, and very special friends, Bob and Nell Williams, Sarah Young, and Sue Woods.

Visitation was Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services are Wednesday 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Nashville, with Bro. Glen Green officiating. Burial will follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to John R. Williamson Hospice House, 2301 Champagnolle Rd., El Dorado, AR 71730.