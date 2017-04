Obituary: Brenda Ledbetter; Oden

She is survived by her husband of 50 years Shelton Ledbetter of Oden, Ar. Sons: Jr. (Amy) Ledbetter of Mena, Ar, Brent (Julia) Ledbetter Spingdale, Ar, Daughter:

Brenda Ledbetter, age 67, of Oden, AR, passed away March 29, 2017 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, AR. Brenda was born January 5, 1950 in Mena, AR to Emmit and Ina Mae Deramus Standridge. She is preceded in death by her father Emmit Deramus. Brenda was a retired teacher of Ouachita River School District where she taught Business, Journalism, English and Special Education for over 25 years.

Deyan Ledbetter of Oden, Ar. Mother: Ina Deramus of Mena, AR. Grandchildren: Jake (Natalie) Ledbetter of Mena, AR, Tate (Abby) Ledbetter of Mena, AR, Brittany (Scott) Hanna of Hot Springs, AR, Cory Adam, Taylor, and Victoria of Springdale, AR, Cody and Dylan of Oden, AR, brothers, Larry (Vernell) Deramus of Brenham, TX, Ken Deramus of Mena, AR, sisters, Anita (Deramus) Sanderson of Cabot, AR, Mary (Joe) Lewis of Livingston, TX, Sheila (Scott) Moody of Little Rock, AR, Angela Moody of Muskogee, OK.

Visitation will be Friday March 31, 2017 6-8 PM at Thornton Funeral Home in Mount Ida, Ar. Graveside Service is Saturday April 1, 2017 at 2:00 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Oden, Ar. Officating Bro. Randy Deramus and Bro. Justin Leonard. Pallbearers are Jake, Tate, Dylan, Cody, Dewayne, David and Ronnie. Honorary pallbearers are Elite Home Health in Mena, Ouachita Regional Hospice in Mena, Arkansas Hospice Center at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Dr. Jimmy Barrow, Anthony Lewis, Gene Spurling, Hop Spurling and Charlie O’Neal.

Arrangement are made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, Ar.

