Obituary: Bobby Joe Austin; Story

Bobby Joe Austin (Corncob), age 71 of Story, AR, passed away April 4, 2017 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, AR. He was born October 27, 1945 to Charles Henry Austin and Voyza Lee Smith in Danville, AR. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Beverly Austin, son, Ervin Dwayne Austin, brother, Bill Tom Austin, and 2 infant brothers.
He is survived by his son, Donald Austin (Melissa), daughter Karen Morrison (Wendell), grandchildren, Jeremy Austin (Jessi), Elizabeth Austin, Samantha Smith (Roger), Mariah Morrison, Devan Austin, and Mikala Austin, great- grandchildren, Aspynn Austin, Laytyn Austin, Cayden Smith, Canyon Smith, Cailynn Smith and Cayce Smith, one sister, Maxine Standerfer and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, mowing his lawn even when there wasn’t anything but dirt to mow, driving the roads of Story and gossiping at the Blue Bell. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 6, 4-6 p.m. at Thornton Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Ida, AR. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 7, 2 p.m. at Reed Cemetery in Story, AR with Brother Glen Davis officiating. Pallbearers: Charlie Austin, Brian Morrison, Bubba Morrison, Loyd Lewis, “Happy Jack” Jackie Hood, Ronnie Wallace, Jason Bissell and Melvin Lambert. Honorary Pallbearers: Gip Blackburn, Lori Carley- Blue Bell Café, Elite Home Health of Mena, AR, Janie Morrison, Southwest EMS, S & L First Responders, St. Vincent Hospital and Arkansas Hospice. Arrangements were made under the direction of Thornton Funeral Home of Mount Ida, AR.
