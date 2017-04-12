Obituary: Bobby Joe Austin; Story

Bobby Joe Austin (Corncob), age 71 of Story, AR, passed away April 4, 2017 at CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, AR. He was born October 27, 1945 to Charles Henry Austin and Voyza Lee Smith in Danville, AR. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Beverly Austin, son, Ervin Dwayne Austin, brother, Bill Tom Austin, and 2 infant brothers.

He is survived by his son, Donald Austin (Melissa), daughter Karen Morrison (Wendell), grandchildren, Jeremy Austin (Jessi), Elizabeth Austin, Samantha Smith (Roger), Mariah Morrison, Devan Austin, and Mikala Austin, great- grandchildren, Aspynn Austin, Laytyn Austin, Cayden Smith, Canyon Smith, Cailynn Smith and Cayce Smith, one sister, Maxine Standerfer and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.