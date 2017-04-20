Mineral Springs Hornets pick up first win of season

The Mineral Springs Hornets put their first notch in the win column on April 12 with a 11-8 win over Acorn.

The win moves the Hornets to 1-7 on the season.

The Hornets collected 16 hits, led by Ricky Walker with four hits and two RBIs followed by Peyton Haddan with three hits and one RBI.

Other MS Hornet hitters included Christian Hart, Devin Greenlee, Raheem Brown, Ladarrius Hicks and Dillon Blount.

Hart, Walker and Haddan combined for the MS win, allowing a total of six hits and eight runs while getting 10 strikeouts.