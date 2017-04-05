Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Road to Austin

MY FEAR OF big city traffic really had me dreading a trip which months ago I had scheduled for last weekend. Daughter, granddaughter and I were going to attend a wedding near Austin, Texas, where — as we all know — the devil lives.

To get there we had to drive trough Dallas and Waco which are mighty big places with intimidating traffic. Pardon me while I cringe violently.

Very frankly I set our departure time so as to avoid Friday rush hour traffic in Dallas. We actually got to the Dallas area early and managed to turn toward our central Texas destination without me getting too stressed. Although I may have bled from my ears just a bit.

Traffic got worse, however, and thank goodness daughter started driving after we left our Waxahachie lunch stop.

One of Julie’s co-workers insisted that we stop at a place in Temple called Buc-ees. We did. It was bigger than Mineral Springs. We walked around a bit and bought a few souvenirs. Even so, we were there so long I had to make another pass by the men’s room. I did not go into the “Do You Think You’re a Male?” restroom.

We really needed the break, however, because there is construction all the way from Waco down to Temple and it will drive you craaaaazy! We watched one cowboy in a dually pickup weaving in and out of traffic trying to get ahead. Finally he left the Interstate and drove across a grassy median onto a service road. Ironically, when the service road rejoined the Interstate he was behind us again.

We finally got to Georgetown where we had motel reservations and where the wedding was to be next day.

The motel clerk sent us up to the Georgetown ‘square’ to find a place to eat.

I had never heard of Georgetown, but let me tell you it’s a lot like Eureka Springs except it is in Texas and it is a lot nicer than Eureka. Texas just does things better.

We got some supper and retired early.

Next day we had several hours to kill, so we went back to the square for a leisurely lunch and a stroll through the many neat shops. Julie wouldn’t let me go into any of the intriguing bars that abounded.

We went back to the motel to get dressed. I was concerned because I had never worn my suit. But everything fit; I could even button the neck of the shirt. Plus, I remembered how to tie a tie.

We caught the hotel’s shuttle to the wedding venue which was a very very very swell place, cowboy style.

We chatted with perfect strangers before being seated for the wedding. The handsome couple was/were/are in their late 40s.

Afterward, while the couple went off for some pics, everyone else went to something they called a “Mac and Cheese Bar.” What it was, was little cups of macaroni and cheese and you could add bacon bits, cilantro, jalapeños, extra cheese, and sour cream. It was delicious but I have a feeling it is not on the Weight Watchers official plan.

After that they opened a real bar and we were seated for a fine Texas bbq dinner. Real fine.

I might have tasted just one or two of those frozen margaritas. Let me say in all honesty that I was glad we had signed up for the shuttle ride back to the hotel.

Next day Julie pushed for us to leave early in order to stay ahead of the horrible weather that was raking Texas.

We left early but did not escape the weather. That storm would unleash some twisters in Louisiana. We encountered some torrential rains and high winds but at least the traffic was light until after we were safely through the Temple-to-Waco construction war zone.

We stopped for a restroom break a little ways south of Dallas and I saw some really really weird food items in a display case. Chili powder-encrusted prunes, for one.

One thing about my new buggy is good gas mileage. I can go all the way to Austin on one tank of gas. The buggy performed perfectly except that my granddaughter unfortunately found some music she liked on the Sirius-XM satellite radio.

ANIMAL CRACKERS.

My bluebird tragedy. A high wind, one night last week, blew my bluebird box off the patio wall, and by the time I found it ants were swarming the single little blue egg which had been shattered. Now I’m afraid that those unusual bluebirds won’t return to the box no matter how securely I attach it to the wall.

THE TWINS. Older and Wiser. They’ve been around for awhile.

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email: Hard work pays off in the future; laziness pays off now.

HE SAID: “The two words ‘information’ and ‘communication’ are often used interchangeably, but they signify quite different things. Information is giving out; communication is getting through.” Sydney J. Harris, newspaper columnist

SHE SAID: “Science provides an understanding of a universal experience. Arts provide a universal understanding of a personal experience.” Mae Jemison, physician and astronaut

SWEET DREAMS, Baby