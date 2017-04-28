Master Gardeners reschedule plant sale

The Montgomery County Master Gardeners annual plant sale has been postponed until next Saturday due to predictions of bad weather this weekend.

The plant sale, which was scheduled for this Saturday, April 29, has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 6. The National Weather Service is calling for large amounts of rain for the area through Sunday.

The plant sale will begin at 8 a.m. next Saturday and will feature plants grown locally by Montgomery County Master Gardeners. There will also be various crafts and gardening items for sale.