Local businesses colaborate to provide benches

Fans of the Front Porch Stage now have a place to sit and enjoy the events taking place on the stage thanks to a pair of local businesses and a local artisan.

There are now nine hand crafted benches sitting in front of the Front Porch Stage thanks to the generosity of Bob’s Food City and Mount Ida Pharmacy. The businesses were contacted by local craftsman Harry McMann with an idea. he wanted to build some benches to place in front of the stage on the courthouse square.

The Front Porch Stage provides free entertainment for the public every Saturday night from May through October, but there were no benches, or seats in front of the stage.

McMahen approached the two aforementioned businesses to help provide some much needed seating for the square.

Rex and Stormy Cooper, owners of Bob’s Food City, were approached by McMahen for help. Stormy stated that he asked if they could help pay for a bench or two. The Coopers discussed it and asked their department managers what they thought about buying some benches. They all agreed it was a great idea and asked how many he needed funded. When he told them eight they agreed to fund all of them.

He had also approached Laura Wagner, owner of the Mount Ida Pharmacy, who had also offered to purchase one. She stated it was nice to give people a place to sit at the stage.

Stormy Cooper was excited about the opportunity to give a little back to the community. She pointed out that the benches can be used for more than the weekly concerts with Good Ol’ Days and other events held on the square throughout the year.

The Front Porch Stage will kick off their concert series May 6 with the Spring Band Bash, featuring music from area high school music departments.

Dewayne Hodges will take the stage May 13 and Gator and Friends will perform May 20.