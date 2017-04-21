Lions ride two out rally to 5-4 victory over Murfreesboro

MOUNT IDA – The Mount Ida Lions saved the best for last, launching a three run two out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 5-4 victory over the Murfreesboro Rattlers.

Runs were scarce in the early going of the game with Mount Ida breaking the drought in the bottom of the third thanks to a one run homer by Cade Jackson. It was the first home run in his high school career.

Ryan Roberts was able to tie things up for the Rattlers in the top of the fifth after reaching base on a walk.

Mount Ida slipped out front in the bottom half of the fifth when Jackson drove Luke Fiorello in with a double.

The Rattlers came firing back in the sixth inning with a two run rally. Brody Highnight and Tyler Cox scored to give Murfreesboro the lead once again.

Todd Snyder added another run in the top of the seventh to give the Rattlers a 4-2 lead with one Lion at bat to go.

Mount Ida struggled in the outset of their last at bat, but Seth Breashears kicked off a two out rally with a single. Jackson joined him on base and Cade Helms drove Breashears in with a single of his own. Jonathan Lagrange continued to rallywith a walk to load the bases.

Hayden Bishop drove the ball deep into the outfield, scoring Jackson and Helms to pull out the 5-4 victory.

Cade Jackson led the Lions with two hits, including a home run, two runs and an RBI. Cade Helms had a hit, a run and an RBI. Luke Fiorello and Seth Breashears had a hit and a run. and Hayden Bishop had a hit and two RBIs.

Todd Snyder had a run on two hits for Murfreesboro. Ryan Roberts scored a run on a hit and two walks and Brody Hignight had a hit and a run scored. Tyler Cox scored a run on three walks.