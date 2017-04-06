Lady Rattlers win at Gurdon

The Lady Rattlers came home with an 11-3 win over Gurdon in softball action held last week.

Hannah Cox again lead Murfreesboro to victory, allowing only three hits to the Lady Go-Devils over seven innings of work. Cox would walk two and strike out three on the afternoon.

Cox’s bat also played a large part of the victory, going 3/4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBIs.

Gurdon would jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first, but Murfreesboro would run off eleven unanswered before the Go-Devils notched their final two scores in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Katlyne Smith would add a pair of runs and RBIs for the Lady Rattlers, Loran Wilcher had an RBI and three runs scored on a pair of hits and Ande Terrell added two hits of her own to go along with and RBI and two runs scored. Jarah Cox also stayed on the basepaths, recording a pair of walks and a hit.

As a team the Lady Rattlers would accumulate 14 hits in the contest.

The win moved Murfreesboro’s record to 13-6 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Lady Rattlers traveled to Dierks on Tuesday and will host Foreman on Friday.