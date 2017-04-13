Lady Rattlers drop two to Foreman

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers hosted Foreman for a doubleheader held last Friday in Murfreesboro. The Lady Gators would take both contests.

The first game proved to be a classic, going to extra innings as Foreman prevailed 9-6 after nine frames.

Hannah Cox would provide four hits for Murfreesboro, two of which were doubles, driving in two runs. Ande Terrell notched three hits, scoring a run, stealing three bases and driving in two, while Loran Wilcher had two hits, two walks and scored twice. Madison Humphry would draw four walks and score once for the Lady Rattlers.

Murfreesboro had leads of 3-0, 4-3, and 5-4 before the Lady Gators tied the game in the top of the seventh and added a run in the first frame of extra innings.

The Lady Rattlers were able to extend the game to a ninth inning by scoring a tying run, but were unable to answer Foreman’s three runs in the top of the ninth. Murfreesboro would strand 13 runners on base in the game.

As the pitcher, Cox would accrue six strikeouts on the game while allowing eight walks, four earned runs and 10 hits.

Foreman’s Laken Cauley would strike out 13 Lady Rattlers in the game, while issuing nine walks and 10 hits.

In the second game of the set, Foreman cruised to a 12-2 victory in five innings.

Wilcher would record the only two hits of the game for the Lady Rattlers, and she had the only RBI of the game for Murfreesboro in the second inning, along with a stolen base.

Terrell and Katlyne Smith would score the pair of runs, collecting two and one stolen bases respectively.

Foreman would cruise to the victory after scoring five runs in the first and collecting six extra base hits along the way, including a fifth inning home run by Raylei Merrell.

Murfreesboro would again have chances to score that were left unanswered, stranding eight runners on the game.

The Lady Rattlers record now stands at 13-9 overall and 4-2 in conference. Murfreesboro was scheduled to play at Hope on Monday and host Mount Ida on Tuesday of this week.

On Monday, the Lady Rattlers dominated the Hope Lady Bobcats by an 18-3 margin.