Lady Rattlers drop pair to Spring Hill Monday

The Murfreesboro Lady Rattlers lost a pair of conference games to Spring Hill on Monday.

The first game ended in a closely contested 3-2 loss for Murfreesboro, in which Hannah Cox allowed only seven hits and two walks while striking out four.

Cox also added a double at the plate. The Lady Rattler runs were scored by Loran Wilcher and Ande Terrell, who both added base hits.

Murfreesboro was largely stymied by pitcher Kalyne Powell, who struck out seven and issued no walks in helping her defense strand six Lady Rattlers on the basepaths.

The second game was one sided in favor of Spring Hill in a 10-0 shutout.

Murfreesboro would collect only two hits by Hannah Kuykendall and Morgan Westfall, while drawing only a single walk by Katlyne Smith.

The pair of losses leaves the Lady Rattlers behind in conference, placing them third in District 7-2A behind Poyen and Foreman.

The Lady Rattlers picked up a 10-0 win over Mount Ida on April 11.