Junior Scrappers win title, girls second at local meet; Nashville hosts senior track meet

Nashville won the boys division of the Junior Scrapper Relays April 4 at Scrapper Stadium.

The junior boys rolled up 162 points to secure the win. Mena was second with 135, followed by De Queen with 78.5, Genoa and Arkadelphia with 68 each, Ashdown with 58 and Nashville Orange with 45.5.

Top eight finishes include the folllowing:

100-m dash – 2. Jakobe Jefferson, 11.64; 3. Carmillias Morrison, 11.65; 5. Caden Erwin, 11.83; 8. Detrick Young, 12.28

200-m dash – 2. Jefferson, 23.96; 5. Morrison, 24.63; 6. Erwin, 24.80-; 7. Young, 24.90

400-m dash – 1. Da’Million Henderson, 57.49; 3. Ty Gordon, 58.77; 4. Titus Wells, 59.26; 5. Ty Basiliere, 59.48

800-m run – 6. Devon Risinger, 2:28.76; 7. Jace Reed, 2:31.68

1600-m run – 5. Benja Camacho, 5:33.09; 7. Osbaldo Martinez, 5:42.29

110-m hurdles – 1. Quincey Garland, 16.63; 6. Da’Vay Ragland, 19.15

300-m hurdles – 1. Garland, 43.57; 4. Lance Easter, 46.22

4 x 100-m relay – 1. Young, Jefferson, Davonte Witherspoon, Morrison, 45.45

4 x 400-m relay – 1. Basiliere, Garland, Keyshawn Stewart, Henderson, 3:51.35

4 x 800-m relay – 3. Risinger, Martinez, Fernando Rosas, Titus Wells, 9:47.04

High jump – 3. Easter, 5-04; 5. Basiliere, 5-04; 7. Erwin, 5-02

Pole vault – 3. Austin Hanson, 10-00; 4. Tyler Beene, 9-06

Long jump – 3. Witherspoon, 17-09.50; 4. Jermaine Miller, 17-07; 6. Stewart, 17-01.50

Triple jump – 2. Henderson, 38-05; 3. Witherspoon, 37-10.25; 5. Garland, 37-00.5

Shot put – 3. Gordon, 41-06; 4. Jonathan Hagler, 40-01; 5. Kendrick Holcomb, 40-01

Discus – 2. Erwin, 130-01; 7. Jade Rosenbaum, 107-08; 8. Hagler, 106-07

Girls division

The Nashville Junior High Scrapperettes were second at the meet with 129.50 points. Ashdown won with 134.5. De Queen was third with 98, followed by Arkadelphia with 89.5, Mena with 86, Genoa with 65.5 and Nashville Orange with nine.

Top eight finishes include the following:

100-m dash – 2. Heavyn Collins, 13.86; 6. Chloe Graham, 14.28

200-m dash – 3. Dakota Smith, 29.06; 7. Graham, 29.86

400-m dash – 1. Smith, 67.32; 5. Adalyn Dunn, 70.93

800-m run – 5. Ashley Chambers, 2:47.49

1600-m run – 4. Chambers, 6:32.19; 6. Anna Rhodes, 6:35.38

100-m hurdles – 3. Jasmine Wakefield, 17.81; 4. Collins, 17.98; 8. Maurelys Wade, 18.64

300-m hurdles – 3. Wade, 54.22

4 x 100-m relay – 1. Nashville 54.94

4 x 400-m relay – 1. Dunn, Haley Perez, Noemi Soto, Wade, 4:42.37

4 x 800-m relay – 3. Nashville 11:33.18

High jump – 1. Wade, 4-08; 8. Ashlyn Gibbs, 4-02

Pole vault – 3. Dunn, 8-00; 8. Zoe Upton, 7-00

Long jump – 5. Smith, 13-06.50

Triple jump – 8. Collins, 27-11

Shot put – 4. Sidney Townsend, 33-08; 6. Hope McCauley, 32-11

Discus – 2. LaShonna Cooper, 83-01; 8. Townsend, 69-01

Nashville finished fourth in the boys division of the Scrapper Relays April 6 at Scrapper Stadium.

Arkansas High of Texarkana won the meet with 140 points, followed by Magnolia with 130.5. Broken Bow was third with 111; the Scrappers were next with 67.5. El Dorado rounded out the top five with 57 points.

Top eight finishes for the Scrappers include the following:

200-m dash – 7. Kalob Carpenter, 24.21

400-m dash – 5. Jamarte Gilliam, 55.06; 7. Angel Hernandez, 55.55

1600-m run – 8. Joel Betancourt, 5:28.70

3200-m run – 6. Betancourt, 11:21.83

110-m hurdles – 2. Jordan White, 16.14; 7. Ty Coulter, 17.72

300-m hurdles – 2. White, 40.77

4 x 100-m relay – 5. White, Carpenter, Trace Beene, Darius Martin, 45.48

4 x 400-m relay – 3. Hernandez, Beene, Kenneth Luper, Gilliam, 3:45.85

High jump – 5. Gilliam, 5-10

Pole vault – 1. Carpenter, 13-06

Long jump – 5. Martin, 19-09

Triple jump – 3. Martin, 42-02

Discus – 5. Savion Coburn, 114-07

Girls division

The Scrapperettes were 11th in the girls division with 13 points. Arkansas High was first, followed by Magnolia, Broken Bow, Idabel and Arkadelphia to complete the top five.

100-m dash – 7. Brookelyen Cox, 13.73

200-m dash – 8. Cox, 28.44

3200-m run – 5. Jessica Bradford, 13:01.24

Long jump – 4. Cox, 15-02.50

Shot put – 8. Cox, 31-00