Junior Auxiliary of Nashville to hold Fun Night April 10

The Junior Auxiliary of Nashville will do away with the traditional Evelyn Ramsey Tasting Brunch this year and instead will host an “All-American Family Fun Night” on Monday, April 10, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Activity Building.

The event will include a meal of smoked chicken, homemade sides, desserts and kid-friendly options.

Takeouts will be available or the public can dine in and play family-friendly games or watch a family-friendly movie.

The suggested price for tickets will be $5 each with all proceeds going to help children in the community.

JA organizers decided to do away with the annual tasting brunch in favor of the fun night in an effort to promote family activities.

Tickets can be purchased from any JA member or by calling Stacia Petty at (870) 403-4565.