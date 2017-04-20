Jumper takes win at DQ meet; Vaulter wins at DQ, Scrappers fourth overall

Jumper takes win at DQ meet; Vaulter wins at DQ, Scrappers fourth...

Brookelyen Cox of Nashville won the girls long jump at the Collin Raye Relays April 13 at De Queen.

Cox posted a mark of 16-00 in the event, well ahead of the second-place finisher with 14-09.

Other top eight finishes for the Scrapperettes include the following:

Shot put – 5. Cox, 32-06

100-m dash – 3. Cox, 13.27

1600-m run – 5. Jessica Bradford, 6:34.03

The Scrapperettes were sixth at the meet with 24 points. De Queen was the winner, with Idabel the runner-up.

Kalob Carpenter of Nashville won the pole vault April 13 during the Collin Raye Relays at Leopard Stadium.

Carpenter posted a vault of 13-06; teammate Trace Beene was third with 13-00.

The Scrappers were fourth at the meet with 62.5 points. Arkansas High was the winner, with host De Queen second.

Other top eight finishes for the Scrappers include the following:

High jump – 7. Jake Moorer, 5-08

Long jump – 8. Darus Martin, 20-00

Triple jump – 2. Martin, 43-02

4 x 800-m relay – 5. Kenneth Luper, Levester Gillard, Isiah Smith, Jorge Padilla, 9:59.83

110-m hurdles – 6. Jordan White, 16.27

100-m dash – 6. Carpenter, 11.74; 8. Martin, 11.89

4 x 100-m relay – 4. White, Carpenter, Beene, Martin, 45.23

400-m dash – 6. Jamarte Gilliam, 55.42

200-m dash – 4. Martin, 24.00; 5. Carpenter, 24.09

4 x 400-m relay – 2. Gilliam, Beene, White, Luper, 3:40.88