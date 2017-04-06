Howard Memorial Hospital receives favorable audit

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

Howard Memorial Hospital received a favorable, “clean” annual audit last week.

Bill Couch, with Welch, Couch, and Company of Batesville, opened up the monthly HMH board meeting with the audit findings March 28. HMH “had a good year. We’re in a good position,” he said.

Couch stated that the gross patient revenues for FY 2016 increased to $135,000/day from $115,000 in 2015.

He added that HMH has 39 days revenue in Accounts Receivable and the adjusted patient days increased from 14,546 in 2015 to 15,740 last year.

Couch explained that the audit did not indicate deficiencies.

In other business:

CEO Debra Wright told the board that “due to the number of full-time, part-time and PRN employees at HMH, it is necessary to add a part-time position in Human Resources. There are approximately 192 employees and when the average is consistently 200, this will become a full-time position.”

Appointments to the medical staff included Courtney Masse, MD; William Hall, MD; Jarrod Stokes, RN; and Teresa Bau, MD.

The staff reappointed Charles Caldwell, MD; Clay Ferguson, MD; and Robert Strayhan, MD and accepted resignations from Erin Morvant, SLP; and Aaron Roberds, MD.