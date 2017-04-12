HCCC Radio-thon set May 17

The annual radiothon fund-raiser for the Howard County Children’s Center will be conducted in 2017 for the 20th time and at the fourth site.

The event will be Wednesday, May 17, from 7-10 p.m., in the atrium lobby of UA Cossatot Community College in Nashville. Masters of ceremonies will be Donny Woods and Loren Hinton, both from the Nashville Rotary Club which sponsors the fund-raiser.

The three-hour show will be broadcast live over the college’s two radio stations, KTYC 88.5 FM, and KBPU 88.7 FM. It will also be streamed live at the center’s website — www.howardcountychildrenscenter.com — and on its Facebook page. The show will include interviews with staff, clients and parents, and will also include some talent numbers from winners of the center’s own annual talent show.

Proceeds from the event go to capitol improvements at the center which includes the Rainbow Learning Center, a sheltered workshop, life skills education for adult clients, and residential complexes.

At the Rainbow Learning Center, developmentally-delayed and non-handicapped children learn and play together.

The public is invited to come out and view the show.

The organizing committee held its first meeting for the 2017 radio-thon last Friday at the center.

The group’s next meeting will be Thursday, April 20, at the college.