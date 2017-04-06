Dierks Outlaws get wins over Kirby, Foreman; Lady Outlaws start week with win

The Dierks Outlaws put more wins in the books Friday by rolling over the Foreman Gators in both games of a double-header Friday at Foreman.

The Outlaws picked up a 17-0 win in the first game and a 5-1 win in the second game.

The Gators were held hitless and scoreless in the opening game by the pitching tandem of Zane Cox and John Cothren. Cox went 4.2 innings on the mound and struck out 10 Foreman batters and allowed no walks. Cothren came on for one batter, which he struck out to shut down the Foreman bats.

The Outlaw offense racked up 16 hits led by Cox who went 3/3 with three RBIs. Jacob Sharp also had three hits and one RBI while Grant Strasner picked up two hits and two RBIs and Cale Adams had two hits. Adding to the hit parade were Lane Woodruff, Austin Alexander, Jarett Fox, Colton Strode, Caleb Adams and Blayn Turner, who had one hit and three RBIs.

Foreman had five errors in the field while the Outlaws had one mistake that came in the first inning.

The Outlaw defense rebounded from the mistake by retiring the next 15 batters in a row, according to Head Coach Stephen Sprick.

In the second game, the Dierks roll continued with a 5-1 win.

The Gators managed three hits off another tandem of pitchers – Sharp and Strasner – before Fox came on in relief and silenced the Foreman bats with five strikeouts.

The Outlaws only collected four hits in the game, spread out between Cox, Sharp, Woodruff and Strode. RBIs were credited to Sharp with two and Woodruff with one.

Foreman committed four errors in the field while the Outlaws were perfect on the field.

The Outlaws moved to 12-2 on the season Monday evening with a 9-2 win over the Kirby Trojans.

The games were played in Dierks due to wet field conditions in Kirby.

Woodruff got the start for Dierks, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out 11 and walking five. Cox came on in relief and allowed one hit and struck out one.

The Outlaw bats produced 12 hits off of Kirby pitchers Coffman and Bates. Sharp led the offense with three hits and two RBIs with Turner chipping in two hits and three RBIs. Cox and Cale Adams each had one hit and one RBI while Woodruff collected two hits and Strode, Strasner and Caleb Adams each had one hit.

Kirby’s hitters included Putz with two and one each from Smith and Mann.

Dierks had two errors in the field while the Trojans committed one.

•••••••••••••••

The Foreman Lady Gators exacted some revenge for their Gators counterparts Friday by beating the Dierks Lady Outlaws, 10-0, in the first game of a double-header and then serving up an 8-6 loss in the second game.

Foreman jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and then added four runs in the third and five in the fourth to shut down the visiting Lady Outlaws.

Foreman used nine hits and two Dierks errors to plate their 10 runs.

Dierks was limited to four hits in the opening game with two coming off the bat of Alexis Simmons and one each from Halle Mounts and Melanie Kesterson.

Simmons also worked the circle for Dierks, giving up the 10 runs on nine hits and striking out one and walking one.

The Lady Outlaws rebounded in the second game but still came up short in the 8-6 loss.

Both teams registered nine hits and both teams had four errors in the field.

Kynsie Hill drove in three runs and had one hit to led Dierks at the plate. Emily Whisenhunt added two hits and one RBI and Madison Burgess had one hit and one RBI. Rounding out the hit tally were Blair Gardner with two hits and Kesterston and Delaney Eckert with one hit each.

Annaliese Stamps got the start for Dierks and allowed two hits and four runs with no strikeouts or walks. Simmons closed out the game and gave up seven hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.

The Lady Outlaws rolled over the Kirby Lady Trojans, 17-0, Monday to start the week out on high note, scoring all of their 17 runs in the first inning. The games were moved to Dierks due to wet field conditions in Kirby.

Dierks used three hits, eight walks, six hit batters and four Kirby errors to complete the task. Eckert led the way at the plate with one hit and three RBIs followed by Hill with one hit and two RBI and Mounts with one hit and one RBI.

Simmons went the distance for Dierks in the three-inning game, allowing one hit and striking out four and walking two.

Kirby’s sole hitter was Harmon, who also pitched for the Lady Trojans.