Dierks, Mount Ida split with Lady Lions and Outlaws earning wins

MOUNT IDA – The Lady Lions took advantage of a handful of Dierks errors in the second inning on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Lady Outlaws.

Mount Ida rattled off five runs in the second inning and added another in the third to take a six run lead. Dierks responded with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. The Lady Outlaws were working toward a rally in the top of the seventh, but a double play ended their hopes of a comeback.

Mount Ida kicked off the bottom half of the second by loading the bases. Back to back to back errors allow Braelynne Bates, Isabella Thew and Mallory Carr to score. Kirsten Gibbs and Mattie Fiorello scored on fourth error to give the Lady Lions a 5-0 lead.

Bates led off the bottom of the third with a line drive to the shortstop for a single. She scored later on a single by Kendra Burke.

Dierks recorded their first runs in the top of the fourth. Madison Burgess and Delaney Eckert led off with back to back walks. Burgess scored on a line drive off the bat of Blair Garner to left field. Eckert would later score on a sacrifice ground ball off the bat of Kynsie Hill. Alexis Simmons scored in the fifth to cut the lead to three.

Braelynne Bates led the Lady Lions with two runs on two hits. Mattie Fiorello and Kirsten Gibbs each scored a run, had a hit and RBI. Isabella Thew had a hit and a run scored and Kendra Burke had two hits and two RBIs. Mallory Carr scored a run and Addison Black had two hits.

Alexis Simmons had two hits and one run scored and Madison Burgess had a hit and a run scored. Blair Garner had a hit and two RBIs, Delaney Eckert scored a run and Halle Mounts had a hit.

The Dierks Outlaws tallied 21 runs on 18 hits and 10 walks on their way to a 21-1 victory over the Mount Ida Lions.

Dierks jumped out to a six run lead in the first inning. Cade Jackson scored the lone Mount Ida run in the bottom half of the opening inning.

The Outlaws rattled off 15 runs through the next four innings to earn the win.

Zane Cox scored three runs on three hits, including a home run, and drove n two RBIs for Dierks.

Jacob Sharp scored four runs on two hits and two walks and drove in one. Lane Woodruff scored three runs and drove in one RBI on four hits and a walk. Blayn Turner scored three runs and two RBIs on two hits and three walks. Jarett Fox had three hits, three runs scored and five RBIs. Bradley Lowery had an RBI. colton Strode scored a run and two RBIs on a hit and a walk. Grand Strasner drove in two. Cale Adams had two hits, a run scored and four RBIs. Jase Jackson had a hit and a run scored. Austin Alexander and Jesse Martin each scored a run.

Cade Jackson recorded the only hit and run in the game for Mount Ida.