Acting head coach named for NHS softball

Assistant Coach Jerry Baker has been named acting head coach for the Scrapperette softball team for the remainder of the season, according to Superintendent Doug Graham.

He replaces Coach Chad Hutson, who is “officially suspended from his duties with the Nashville School District,” Graham said Friday afternoon.

Baker was an assistant football coach before joining the Scrapperettes last season.

He and his wife Tina (a teacher at Nashville Elementary) have been “great additions to the Scrapper family for the last five years,” Graham said.

Wade Matlock will continue as an assistant softball coach.