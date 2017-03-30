Scrappers run-rule Fouke 14-4

The Nashville Scrappers jumped out to a 10-1 lead over Fouke in the bottom of the first inning Monday afternoon and cruised to a 14-4 win over the Panthers at Wilson Park.

Dalton Smead hit a grand slam during the first-inning scoring explosion.

Tyler Hanson pitched five innings for the Scrappers (8-6 on the season), giving up four runs, five hits and striking out six. Preston Pope finished the game, striking out one Panther in the sixth inning while giving up no runs or hits.

Hunter White, Zach Jamison and Trace Beene scored three runs each for Nashville. Chris Willard, Hanson, Smead, Preston Pope and Colin Parnell added one run a piece.

Beene had three of the Scrappers’ hits; Smead had the other two.

The Scrappers posted nine RBIs, including four by Smead, three by Beene and one each from Jamison and Willard.

Nashville will travel to Mena Friday, March 31, for a District 7-4A game starting at 5 p.m.

The Scrappers will play at Prescott Monday, April 3, at 4:30 p.m. They will be back at Wilson Park April 4 to play Murfreesboro in a 5 p.m. game.