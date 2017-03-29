Obituary: Mary Marie McClane; Kirby

Mary Marie McClane, age 92, of Kirby, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

She was born on May 19, 1924 in Dierks, the daughter of Samuel Cox and Dona Wilson Cox.

On March 4, 1942, she was married to Leonard R. McClane, Sr. who preceded her in death on December 28, 1980. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Alton Tolleson.

She was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and very active in church work while she was able. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and sewing. She could spend many hours shing but she would never eat them. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Douglas and Diana McClane of Nashville, Louise Tolleson of Kirby and Leonard R., Jr. and Emily McClane of Nashville; eight grand-children; nineteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Harold Vaughn and Billy Golden officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, 1:00 PM until service time, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Hopper Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Larry Mantooth, Pete Pedron, Bobby Cox, Johnny Mack Harrison, Lawrence McClane and Sammy Avalos.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dwight Reid, Donnie Reid, Dwayne Reid, Dierksen Hospice and the nurses and staff of the Nashville Nursing Home.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.