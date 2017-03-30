MHS Rattlers, Lady Rattlers roll over Caddo Hills

The Murfreesboro Rattlers and Lady Rattlers each rolled to a pair of lopsided victories on Monday at home over Caddo Hills.

For the ladies, the first game started off with a bang, as the Lady Rattlers staked an 11-0 lead after the first inning in cursing to an 18-0 victory in three innings. Murfreesboro had 13 hits in two innings.

Hannah Cox lead the way for Murfreesboro, going three for three with a double, a triple and a home run, driving in six runs. Cox, also the starting pitcher for the Rattlers, pitched a no-hitter for the three innings, striking out seven and walking none.

Hannah Kuykendall added a pair of triples, also notching two RBIs and scoring twice. Katlyne Smith scored three runs, while Hope Littles added a pair of RBIs.

Gracie Wisener pitched for the Lady Indians, tallying a strikeout and three walks on the afternoon, while hitting three batters. Caddo Hills tallied five errors in the game.

In the second game of the double header, Murfreesboro again cruised to victory by a 21-0 margin.

Jarah Cox went three for four with five RBIs and four runs scored, while also performing admirably on the mound, giving up one hit and notching four strikeouts in two innings of work. Hannah Cox added two triples and five RBIs.

Clarissa Sams worked all three innings for the Lady Indians, and Patsie Egleston notched Caddo’s lone hit of the afternoon. Wisener drew a walk producing the Lady Indians other baserunner.

The wins move Murfreesboro to a 10-6 record overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The story was about the same for the Murfreesboro Rattlers, who won their match-ups with Caddo by 22-2 and 19-5 margins.

In the opener, Ryan Roberts’ pitching helped stymie the Indians’ bats, as he went five innings, giving up two runs, two hits and collecting eight strikeouts.

The Rattlers accumulated 11 hits in 24 at bats while harassing five Indian pitchers, also drawing 12 free passes on hit by pitches.

J.C. Motley went 4-4, scoring five while driving in two. Also contributing to the offensive tidal wave included Roberts 2/2 with three runs, Brody Hignight 1/4 with four runs and three RBIs and Jack Stuard 4/5 with four RBIs. Tyler Cox added four RBIs, while Zayne Flaherty and Todd Snyder collected three each.

Colton Cowart went 2/3 for the Indians, while Dakota Welch and Christian Duggan scored the Caddo Hills pair of runs. Justus Bobo tallied the lone Indian RBI.

In the second game of the double header, Caddo was able to produce more offense with the Indians keeping it a bit more interesting, trailing 3-4 after an inning and a half.

Rattler bats came alive in the bottom of the second, scoring nine runs in effectively sealing the game then and there.

Offensively Murfreesboro was lead by Motley went 3/3 with three runs and two RBIs, Dalton Cherry added three runs on a 1/2 day, Roberts went 2/3 with four RBIs and two runs, Jack Stuard batted 1/3 with two runs and 2 RBIs and Snyder went 3/3 with four RBIs and scored twice.

Motley pitched three innings and tallied six strikeouts, while Snyder came in for relief in the last two frames, collecting four strikeouts.

Connor Kelley led Caddo with two hits, a run and an RBI. Jared McKellar, Jesse Hollifield and Hunter Blackwood also drove in runs for the Indians.

The pair of wins moves the Rattlers to 4-7 on the young season and 2-0 in conference play.

In the Magnet Cove Spring Break Tournament last week, the Rattlers went 1-2 with losses to Bismarck 14-7 and Jessieville 14-8 and an 11-7 win over Abundant Life.