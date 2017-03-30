Local nonprofits participate in ArkansasGives.org

Seven Montgomery County Non-Profit Organizations are among 900 organizations across the state signed up to participate in this year’s Arkansas Gives Campaign.

Arkansas Gives offers individuals an opportunity to make educated decisions regarding donations to causes they support.

According to a press release submitted by ArkansasGives.org, Their website makes it easy for generous people to research and give to nonprofits that improve Arkansas communities.

Heather Larkin, Community Foundation President and CEO stated, “We’ve made it simple for Arkansans to help us reach our $5 million goal online in just one day.”

They hope to do this April 6 when anyone can go to ArkansasGives.org, search for the non-profit of their choice and donate online.

There are 28 non-profits listed as serving Montgomery County with seven local organizations listed. They are Montgomery County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Inc.; First Step, Inc.; Healthy Connections, Inc.; Montgomery Council for the Performing Arts; The Mount Ida Band; Norman Historical Preservation Program, Inc.; The Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio.

Montgomery County Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Inc. works to help single parents attain self sufficiency through post secondary education. They do so in Montgomery County by providing scholarships to local residents who are enrolled in college. Individuals can donate to the state organization, or the county organization. Donating to a specific county assures the money is used to support local single parents.

First Step, Inc. works to promote the integration and independence of all people with disabilities into the community. First Step is based in Hot Springs, but serves Montgomery County.

The mission of Healthy Connections, Inc. is to help improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that they do.

Healthy Connections main office is in Mena, but they provide services to Montgomery County Residents through a clinic in Mount Ida.

Montgomery Council for the Performing Arts (MCCPA) is a community theater that gives children and adults the opportunity explore their acting talents while providing a quality entertainment venue for local residents. MCCPA is housed in the Roosevelt Auditorium, which is a Depression Era building. They are currently raising $15,000 to replace the roof on the auditorium.

The Mount Ida Band is supported by a group of boosters who have helped provide new instruments, uniforms and a permanent cover for the band at the football field. They have received a promise of a matching grant from a private individual for money raised through Arkansas Gives.

The mission of the Norman Historical Preservation Program, Inc. is to save, renovate, and utilize the former Norman High School and Home Economics buildings in Norman for community purposes. They have completed several major renovation projects and are currently working to upgrade the electrical systems in both buildings.

The Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio strives to further the appreciation of creative art in the community through informative demonstrations. They offer a variety of classes for all age groups and hold regular workshops and gatherings. They also have a gallery in Mount Ida.

Gifts will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. April 6.

To give, go to ArkansasGives.org/search to locate favorite nonprofits.

Add all the nonprofits to an online giving cart and click checkout.

Input payment information using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express card.

Arkansas Community Foundation provides a $400,000 bonus pool to help Arkansas nonprofits raise funds for their organizations through ArkansasGives. Nonprofits share of the bonus funds are based on their overall percentage of donations given through the program.

Nonprofits will also compete for $60,000 in prizes from First Security Bank for nonprofits in small, medium and large categories. Hane Hunt Meade will also provide $10,000 in prizes for most dollars in 10 service categories.

For more information on ArkansasGives visit ArkansasGives.org. You can also text ARGIVES to 24587 to receive a text reminder to give on April 6.