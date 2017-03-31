“Growing a business,” theme for this year’s Mount Ida Area Chamber Banquet

Kenn Greene, president of the Mount Ida Area Chamber of Commerce, announces the annual banquet scheduled for April 13 at The Standridge Place, one of Montgomery County’s newest businesses. Beyond good food catered by Jenn’s Specialty Food and an opportunity to see The Standridge Place first hand, the banquet offers much more.

A special part of the banquet event will be recognition of volunteer efforts that are an important backbone in Montgomery County. Based on Montgomery County resident nominations and votes, awards will be announced for Woman of the Year, Man of the Year, Non-profit of the Year, and Business of the year.

Because the theme for the 2017 Chamber banquet is “Growing a Business,” Kenn said the Chamber is particularly excited about The Standridge Place, a new event planning business, as the site of the Chamber banquet. He added, “One of our objectives is to help existing and new local businesses meet the growing, sometimes unique needs of visitors and residents in the area.”

In keeping with the banquet theme, speakers for the banquet include Joe David Rice, Director of Tourism, Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, and Chelsea Goza with Henderson State University Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center.

The Chamber’s new Visitor and Relocation Guide will be revealed at the banquet. The guide cover will display the first place winner in the photography contest. Thirty three people submitted over 100 photos for the contest. The top ten photographs submitted will not only be printed in the Guide but also displayed at the banquet for guests to admire. But the most exciting part will be announcement of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place photographs, receiving awards of $100, $75, and $50 respectively.

As usual there will be a limited auction including those special pies from Shangri-La. Banquet tickets are $20 and on sale at the Chamber office, Bates Sales and Service, and Action Realty, all located on 270 in Mount Ida.

Kenn suggests that you purchase your tickets soon and put this on your calendar. April 13, 6pm at The Standridge Place, Hway 270 just west of Real Earth Creations. There is a brand new sign on the gate.

Voting Now for Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Awards

On Thursday, March 30th, voting ballots will be available at the Joplin Store, Lake Ouachita One Stop, the Bluebell Café, the Yellow Store, McCarter Mart, and the Chamber office. Residents may also vote online at the Chamber website, www.mtidachamber.com.

Voting will close on Tuesday, April 3. The easiest and most convenient voting option is on-line.