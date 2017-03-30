Dierks Lady Outlaws put 33 runs on Trinity; Outlaws win MC tournament

Lady Outlaw pitchers threw two shutout games and the bats went wild for 33 runs Monday as Dierks picked up wins over Trinity Christian by the scores of 15-0 and 18-0.

Alexis Simmons shut TC down in the first game, allowing just one hit, striking out seven and walking one.

The Dierks ladies collected seven hits in the opening game with Halle Mounts leading the way with a 1/1 day that was good for three RBIs while Jaycee Runnings, Emily Whisenhunt and Melanie Kesterston all went 1/3 at the plate with two RBIs each. Madison Burgress was 1/2 with one RBI and Kyra Helms was 1/3 with one RBI.

Adding to the hit total was Blair Garner.

The hits kept coming from the mound and at the plate for Dierks in the second game of the double-header.

Annaliese Stamps threw another one-hit game at TC and struck out five and walked one.

Kynsie Hill led Dierks at the plate with three hits and five RBIs. Taylor Hill was 1/2 at the plate with one RBI while Sanannah Morris had one hit and one RBI and Stamps and Madisyn VanBibber both had one hit and two RBIs.

Adding to the hit total was Haley Sevier.

••••••••••••••••••••

The Dierks Outlaws brought home the championship trophy from the Magnet Cove Spring Break Tournament held over the last week by posting wins against Jessieville (12-1), Harmony Grove (5-4) and Magnet Cove (6-0).

The Outlaws opened tournament play March 23 with the 12-1 win over the Jessieville Lions in a five-inning game. Blayn Turner got the win on the mound for Dierks, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out three and walking three.

Zane Cox went three for four at the plate, including a double and one RBI, to lead the Outlaws. Lane Woodruff collected two RBIs on two hits and Turner had one RBI on two hits while Colton Strode, Jarret Fox and Cale Adams drove in runs with one hit each. Adding to the 11-hit total was Caleb Adams.

The Outlaws committed two errors in the field while the Lions had three.

Dierks had a tougher time picking up the win Friday when they faced off with Harmony Grove. The game was tied 4-4 headed into the eighth inning when the Outlaws stole home to put the winning run across.

The Outlaws collected just four hits, coming off the bats of Cox, Sharp, Strode and Grant Strasner. Cox was credited with Dierks’ sole RBI.

Cox got the start for the Outlaws, allowing four hits and three runs and striking out two and walking three. Woodruff came on in relief, allowing two hits and one run and striking out two and walking eight.

The Outlaw defense was perfect in the field while their opponent had two miscues.

Dierks used two pitchers to shutout host team Magnet Cove, 6-0, and bring home the championship Saturday evening. Sharp got the start on the mound, allowing four hits and no runs and striking out three and walking four in six innings. Strasner came on in the seventh and completed the shutout with just eight pitches.

Dierks had nine hits with Woodruff going 3/4 with one RBI and Fox 2/3 with two RBIs. Caleb Adams drove in two runs with one hit and Turner picked up one RBI on one hit. Adding to the hit total were Cale Adams and Sharp.

Wins over TC

The Outlaws improved their overall record to 9-2 Monday with double-header wins over Trinity Christian, 11-1, and a 17-0 game that included three pitchers – Woodruff, Cox and Fox – throwing a no-hitter in four innings.

Dierks had nine hits in the first game and 16 in the second one.